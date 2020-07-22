Chief editor of Hungary’s main independent news site fired

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The editor-in-chief of Hungary’s largest independent news site has been fired, a move seen as further risking its independence and journalistic integrity. Index.hu last month moved its “independence barometer” to “in danger” from “independent” after it was confronted by management plans to reorganize the newsroom. In a note posted Wednesday, over 90 staffers called the firing “unacceptable” and “an open attempt to exert pressure.” Index is among a handful of independent media outlets which have suffered financially and seen their freedom to operate curtailed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s efforts to control an ever larger segment of Hungary’s media.