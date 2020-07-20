Tornado damages homes and outbuildings in Trempealeau County

Trempealeau County (WQOW) - Nobody was hurt during Sunday morning's EF-1 tornado in Trempealeau County, but the same cannot be said for some buildings.

"In a matter of 30 seconds from start to finish, everything happened," said Jon Hageness.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, a tornado tore through the property of Jon Hageness in the Township of Sumner, about four miles southwest of Osseo.

"It started to rain, and then within seconds it rained harder, and then it sounded like hail. I heard some cracking and snapping so I told my girlfriend, I said 'we got to get to the basement,' and within two seconds the tree hit the house and then there was total silence," said Hageness.

The tornado wrecked Hageness's shed, the roof of his home, and uprooted several trees. The homeowner continued to clear debris around his house Monday morning.

Hageness's property took a lot of damage, and emergency officials say his place isn't the only one.

"We had approximately three or four houses either had trees fall on them or had some sort of damage. One property that pretty much lost at least one part of all of its trees either being twisted off or broken off. Some trees landing on roofs, a couple of pull sheds or machine sheds that were also blown down," said Dustin Stevens, emergency management director with the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.

Despite the loss of some buildings, Hageness is keeping a positive attitude.

"It's sad to see the trees go because they're hard to replace, but nobody was hurt. That's the main thing. So, we're just happy things turned out the way they did and very thankful for the people in the community who came to help," said Hageness.

Trempealeau County emergency officials say they do not have a cost estimate yet of all the damage, and that most of the harm was done to private property.