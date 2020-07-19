Vintage dress, no Prince Andrew in Beatrice’s wedding photos

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice wore a vintage Norman Hartnell dress loaned to her by Queen Elizabeth II at her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The queen’s granddaughter and the property tycoon were married on Friday in the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The 94-year-old British monarch and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip attended, along with the parents and siblings of the bride and groom. The palace says guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 were followed and there was no singing. The palace released photos of the couple with the queen and Philip — but not with Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew, who is facing questions about his friendship with the late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.