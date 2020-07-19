Syrians vote for new parliament amid measures against virus

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrians are heading to polling stations in government-held parts of the war-torn country to elect a new parliament amid strict health measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus amid an increase of cases in recent days. Sunday’s vote is the third to take place in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011. It has killed more than 400,000, displaced half the country’s population and sent more than five million as refugees mostly into neighboring countries. Members of President Bashar Assad’s ruling Baath party will control the majority seats of the 250-member legislature. As in previous votes in Syria, the vote will produce a rubber-stamp body loyal to the president.