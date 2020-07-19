Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 2:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTY…

At 228 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southwest

of Babcock, or 16 miles northeast of Tomah, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Bluff Township.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH