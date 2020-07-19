Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 1:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTY…

At 1251 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of

Stanley, or 24 miles northwest of Neillsville, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe storm will be near…

Thorp around 105 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mead

Lake, Sterling Avenue And Starks Road, Seven Sister Mounds, The Blue

Swamp, Rock Dam Lake, County O And Sterling Avenue and Eidsvold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH