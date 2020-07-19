Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 12:35 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Eau Claire County

The National Weather Service in The Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 100 AM CDT.

* At 1235 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast

of Augusta, or 21 miles east of Eau Claire, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Eau Claire County, including the following

locations… Lake Eau Claire County Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…60MPH