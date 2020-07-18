Virtual Mutt Strut and Tabby Trot raises funds for Dunn County Humane Society

Menomonie (WQOW) - This weekend, the Dunn County Humane Society is taking its annual Mutt Strut and Tabby Trot online. It's the society's biggest fundraiser of the year.

This year, participants are gathering donations and sharing photos and videos of their own runs and walks with their pets in order to raise funds.



Donations help the humane society with everyday operations, as well as medical expenses that can become costly.

"Sometimes we'll have special cases come in," said Lisa Drenckhahn, event coordinator at the humane society. "Most people have heard of Gabriel, and Drift was another one that was last year as well, they had medical needs that were extraordinary. So money that's raised goes to that as well."

The shelter is also hosting a virtual auction on its Facebook page, with prizes ranging from pet supplies, to gift certificates, to artwork and more.



Fundraising continues through the end of Sunday. To contribute to the event, click/tap here.



WQOW is also a proud sponsor of this event.