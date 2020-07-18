Trump’s trouble in suburbs key to suddenly competitive Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — President Donald Trump is facing an unexpectedly competitive landscape in Ohio because he’s lost ground in metropolitan and suburban areas. That’s threatening the overwhelming advantages he has in rural areas that delivered the bellwether state to him in 2016. While Trump remains popular outside Ohio’s major and midsize cities, the Trump campaign’s budgeting of $18 million in television advertising is an ominous sign of the state of the race in Ohio. Perhaps more telling, Democrat Joe Biden has named an Ohio campaign team led by Barack Obama’s senior campaign operative in the state Trump won by 8 percentage points four years ago.