Tornado Warning until SAT 10:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Saint Croix County

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR

SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON…NORTHWESTERN PIERCE AND SOUTHERN ST. CROIX

COUNTIES…

At 956 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Prescott, or 10

miles west of River Falls, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Damaging tornado.

SOURCE…Radar confirmed tornado.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornado will be near…

River Falls around 1025 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Kinnickinnic State Park and Afton State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a

basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy

building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in

a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect

yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…OBSERVED;

HAIL…<.75IN