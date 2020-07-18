Stay alert for Saturday night severe weather

We are once again monitoring the chance for strong to severe storms Saturday night. Highs today topped out just shy of 90 in Eau Claire, but extremely high dew points in the 70s have made it feel much warmer. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through this evening.

The forecast focus this evening shifts from heat to storms. This airmass provides ample instability for storm development, and they will become likely tonight. Storms are firing along an approaching cold front and are expected to move into the Chippewa Valley tonight. Some storms have had a history of being tornado warned and have produced large hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the areas shaded in pink until 11 p.m. Saturday. Storms this evening have the potential to pack damaging straight-line wind gusts up to 70 mph, and large hail up to 2" in diameter. A few isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Even though Eau Claire is not currently included in the watch, scattered severe storms are still possible in the Eau Claire area, with the greatest threat for severe weather north of Eau Claire, where numerous severe storms are possible.

Storm chances should diminish by around 2 a.m. when the front leaves the area. Behind it, we will see decreasing clouds into Sunday.

As always, make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts overnight and do not rely on storm sirens. They are not designed to be heard indoors.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler than today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity won't be as bad as today either.

Thankfully, tonight is looking like the most active part of the forecast.