Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 7:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Polk County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. CROIX AND SOUTH CENTRAL POLK COUNTIES…

At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Scandia, or 25

miles north of River Falls, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Osceola around 650 PM CDT.

Somerset around 700 PM CDT.

New Richmond around 710 PM CDT.

Star Prairie around 715 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include East

Farmington, Deronda, Osceola Airport, Huntington, New Richmond

Airport, Nye and Wanderoos.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…2.00IN;

WIND…60MPH