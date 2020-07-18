Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 5:00 AM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 5:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Chippewa County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHIPPEWA AND NORTHEASTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES…
At 433 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 9 miles east of Cornell to near Fall Creek, moving
east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Chippewa and northeastern Eau Claire Counties, including
the following locations… Lake Eau Claire County Park, Ludington,
Otter Lake and County Roads F And H.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH