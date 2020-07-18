Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 5:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Eau Claire County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHIPPEWA AND NORTHEASTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES…

At 433 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles east of Cornell to near Fall Creek, moving

east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Chippewa and northeastern Eau Claire Counties, including

the following locations… Lake Eau Claire County Park, Ludington,

Otter Lake and County Roads F And H.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH