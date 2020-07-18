Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 11:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Barron County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN RUSK AND NORTHEASTERN BARRON COUNTIES…

At 1038 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Birchwood, or

12 miles northeast of Rice Lake, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Brill and Mikana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH