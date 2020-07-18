Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 11:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Rusk County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN RUSK COUNTY…

At 1047 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of

Exeland, or 18 miles northwest of Ladysmith, moving northeast at 60

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northwestern Rusk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH