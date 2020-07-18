Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 11:00 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 11:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Rusk County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN RUSK COUNTY…
At 1047 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of
Exeland, or 18 miles northwest of Ladysmith, moving northeast at 60
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northwestern Rusk County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH