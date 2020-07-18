Mass protests rock Russian Far East city again

KHABAROVSK, Russia (AP) — Mass rallies have rocked the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk again, as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest the arrest of the region’s governor on charges of involvement in multiple murders. Local media estimated the rally in the city 3,800 miles east of Moscow drew 15,000 to 50,000 people. Hundreds of people have rallied in the city center every day this week against the arrest of Sergei Furgal, reflecting widespread anger over the arrest of the popular governor and a simmering discontent with the Kremlin’s policies. Furgal, who is widely popular in the region, was arrested in Khabarovsk two weeks ago. He denies the charges.