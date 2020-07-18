Heat Advisory from SAT 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Chippewa County

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east

central, south central, southeast and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned

room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and

neighbors.

Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible

and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and

health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency…call 9 1 1.

&&