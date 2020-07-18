Heat Advisory from SAT 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT

Heat Advisory from SAT 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Dunn County
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east
central, south central, southeast and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned
room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and
neighbors.
Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When
possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency…call 9 1 1.
&&