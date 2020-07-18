Emergency management officials stress importance of weather alerts

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With the continued risk of severe weather throughout our area, and tornado and thunderstorm season upon us, officials are encouraging people to sign up for weather alerts, so you know if you need to take cover.

Eau Claire Emergency Management Coordinator Tyler Esh said it's good to have multiple ways to get those alerts.



He recommended signing up for alerts on your phone. All counties in Wisconsin have options to sign up for text or call alerts online. That way, if electricity goes out or a TV signal dies, you can remain updated on the current situation.



Esh also said investing in a NOAA weather radio is helpful, adding, it's especially important for those in remote locations to have backup alert methods.

"If you're camping, if you're in a mobile home, an unknown area, even if you're at home, make sure you know how to get alerts, because a storm siren may not be near you, and it's definitely not designed to wake you up at 2 or 3 in the morning, whenever these storms could come through," said Esh.



Esh also said for those vacationing or camping, make sure you know how to get to a safe shelter if severe weather does strike.