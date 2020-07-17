WQOW – Weekend Multi-Media Journalist

WQOW-TV, Eau Claire’s ABC affiliate, is looking for a highly motivated Weekend Multimedia Journalist to join our experienced team. This is a full time position.

We are looking for someone who will dig for stories, cultivate contacts and engross themselves in our community. This position requires on-camera reporting, photojournalism and non-linear editing. Fill-in anchoring opportunities are available.

This position is great for someone who has a team attitude and can provide a confident, trustworthy and fair presence both on-air and in the field. A successful candidate will work efficiently under pressure and be able to cover breaking news and will receive personal feedback on a regular basis.

Applicants must have a degree in journalism or a related multimedia field. Knowledge of Word Press, iNews and Avid is a plus. The ideal candidate will embrace social media by producing content for on-air, online and mobile platforms. A valid driver’s license and satisfactory driving record required.

If you’re qualified and want to live and work in one of the Midwest’s best up-and-coming cities, visit station website to fill out application and send with resume to:

Kristen Shill

News Director

kshill@wqow.com

WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V employer