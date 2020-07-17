Woodruff named Opening Day starter for Brewers

Milwaukee (WQOW) - Brandon Woodruff will take the ball first for the Brewers this season.

Manager Craig Counsell announced Friday that Woodruff will be Milwaukee's Opening Day starting pitcher next week against the Chicago Cubs.

Congratulations to @B_Woody24, who will open the Brewers’ 2020 season vs. the Cubs one week from today. It will be his first career Opening Day start. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/9VhTNeP2pv — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 17, 2020

It's the first Opening Day start for Woodruff, who was drafted by the Brewers in the 11th round in 2014.

Counsell said Brett Anderson will start on Saturday, July 25, if the blister on his left finger heals.

The Brewers and Cubs open their 2020 campaigns next Friday, July 24, at 6:10 p.m. at Wrigley Field.