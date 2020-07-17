Woodruff named Opening Day starter for Brewers

Woodruff named Opening Day starter for BrewersUpdated
Milwaukee (WQOW) - Brandon Woodruff will take the ball first for the Brewers this season.
Manager Craig Counsell announced Friday that Woodruff will be Milwaukee's Opening Day starting pitcher next week against the Chicago Cubs.
It's the first Opening Day start for Woodruff, who was drafted by the Brewers in the 11th round in 2014.
Counsell said Brett Anderson will start on Saturday, July 25, if the blister on his left finger heals.
The Brewers and Cubs open their 2020 campaigns next Friday, July 24, at 6:10 p.m. at Wrigley Field.