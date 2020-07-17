Warning: Italy’s Mafias eye EU’s billions in recovery funds

ROME (AP) — Italy’s anti-Mafia investigators are warning that mobsters will try to get some of hundreds of billions of euros in European Union recovery aid after the pandemic. As EU country leaders were huddling in Brussels on Friday about the amount and the conditions of such help, the paramilitary general heading Italy’s anti-Mafia investigative agency DIA said mobsters are surely already scheming how to tap into some of that money, through corruption or exploiting the country’s notorious slow, inefficient bureaucracy. Carabinieri Gen. Giuseppe Governale, speaking on RAI state TV, likened the expected windfall of aid after COVID-19 devastated much of Europe’s economy to the continent’s mammoth reconstruction following World War II.