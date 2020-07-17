Upcoming school year further complicates already strained child care situations

(WKOW) - With so many school districts announcing so many different plans for the upcoming year, parents are rushing to figure out where their kids will be when not physically in school.

Right now, many child care providers are operating at a reduced maximum capacity, cleaning frantically with little PPE support from the government and trying to keep kids outside and apart as much as possible.

An impending school year is just one more thing to try to figure out.

"Generally in the fall, we do not plan to have school-age children," said Leah Zastoupil, who runs Zasty's Family Childcare in Milton.

This year, she says she won't take care of any school children before or after school due to COVID-19 concerns.

4-year-old Grant Hulick would have been one of those children, as he had been set to enter 4K at Milton this fall.

But his mom Leslie didn't want to give up his time with Miss Leah by sending him to school, so he'll spend the year with Zastoupil instead -- who Hulick feels confident will provide a similar education.

"We've established this relationship with her, and we want to make her feel safe and comfortable in her business and help her succeed," Hulick said.

Zastoupil is also the president of the Wisconsin Family Child Care Association.

As school districts across the state roll out varieties of fall plans, providers already at reduced maximum capacity have to figure out what they can do, if anything, to help parents.

"It's so uncharted territory, that it's just tough to navigate through," she said.

Corrine Hendrickson of Corrine's Little Explorers in New Glarus says adjusting to fall school plans is just the latest hurdle for providers.

"Many are on the brink of going into financial disaster," she said.

While federal CARES funding has helped providers make payroll, Hendrickson says child care providers are often cut out of the relief funding conversation -- with support usually focusing only on K-12 schools.

"We don't have the purchasing power that a school district or a larger business would have," she said. "We go to the grocery store to get our groceries. So when we have those limitations, we can't get more for the eight children that we're feeding."

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and other Senate Democrats on Wednesday introduced a $430 billion bill that would provide $50 billion to help child care providers.

Hendrickson said she's all for it.

The bill would also provide $345 billion fo K-12 schools, colleges and universities.

Senate Republicans are expected to release a similar coronavirus aid package next week.