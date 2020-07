MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Berríos will start the season opener for the Minnesota Twins. Manager Rocco Baldelli made the announcement Friday, one week before the Twins begin their 60-game schedule abbreviated by the virus outbreak. They’ll play the White Sox in Chicago. The 26-year-old right-hander is coming off a career-best season in 2019, when he went 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 200 1/3 innings.