Turkey insists on apology from France over naval standoff

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense minister says his country still expects an apology from NATO ally France over a naval standoff in the Mediterranean Sea that prompted Paris to suspend its involvement in a NATO naval operation. The minister on Friday also claimed that France had failed to submit to NATO technical data to support accusations that the French frigate, Courbet, was illuminated on June 10 by the targeting radar of a Turkish warship that was escorting a cargo suspected of involvement in arms trafficking to Libya. The minister’s comments came days after White House national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, said the U.S. is “very sympathetic” to France in the dispute with Turkey.