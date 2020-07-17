Trump tax ruling a new front in defamation suits against him

NEW YORK (AP) — When the Supreme Court decided that the presidency isn’t a shield against a New York prosecutor’s criminal investigation, the justices didn’t say whether the same goes for civil suits against the president in state courts. That has quickly become a question in two closely watched New York defamation lawsuits filed by women who say President Donald Trump smeared them while denying their sexual assault allegations. Lawyers for the women are now trying to persuade New York courts that the Supreme Court’s ruling this month strengthens their arguments for letting the suits go forward. Trump’s attorneys are contending just the opposite.