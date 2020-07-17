Still no remains in search for Tulsa massacre victims

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A fifth day of searching for the victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has yet to yield human remains, but those involved in the excavation at a cemetery remain optimistic. Brenda Alford, the granddaughter of massacre survivors, said Friday that the search is bringing up clues that tell stories of years gone by. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says the search is a long-term commitment that could take years to complete. On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents looted and burned Tulsa’s black Greenwood District, killing as many as 300 people.