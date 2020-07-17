State Patrol conducts aerial traffic enforcement

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Just when you think you might be in the clear, officers will find a way to catch you in the act.

The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted aerial traffic enforcement on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County with visual support from an aircraft. One trooper flies a plane over the freeway and locates vehicles that are speeding or tailgating with a visual average speed and computer recorder, also known as a VASCAR system.

"There's lines on the road, so when they hit the first mark, I flip the switch that starts the timer," said Bill Lindeman, a state trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol. "When they hit the second mark, I flip the switch again that ends the timer, and a fancy computer does the time and distance calculation and gives us a speed."

That trooper, who is also the pilot, then relays the vehicle information to troopers on the ground to pull them over.

Thanks to the plane, State Patrol pulled over 46 motorists on July 17, with the fastest speed clocking in at 92 mph. Officers say eyes from the sky are an efficient and safe way to make traffic stops.

"Today was a bit of a heavier traffic day, so officers would find it harder to probably check the speeds of vehicles and then get behind those vehicles to get them stopped," said Sergeant. Jason Bakken of the Wisconsin State Patrol. "It's a lot safer for the officers on a heavier-volume traffic day, and it's also safer for the motorists that way also."

Aside from safety, the main goal? To get motorists to comply with traffic laws.

"We're just trying to get voluntary compliance with the laws, that's the goal," said Lindeman. "It's not necessarily to catch people, it's to get people to slow down and drive safer."