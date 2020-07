Altoona (WQOW) - A popular Altoona bridge is back open to traffic following construction delays.

The Spooner Avenue bridge over Otter Creek in Altoona reopened Friday around 3 p.m.

You may still see detour signs but those will be taken down after the weekend.

The bridge has been closed since May 18.

The project was supposed to take 45 days but because of rain, it took longer.