Ole Miss leader sorry for handling of Confederate statue

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi chancellor has apologized for how he handled the relocation of a Confederate monument that has been a divisive symbol on the Oxford campus. Critics have said they feared the university was creating a shrine to Old South. Workers moved the rebel soldier statue from a prominent spot. It went to a Civil War cemetery in a remote part of the campus. Chancellor Glen Boyce said Friday that he apologizes to students and faculty who had concerns about plans to beautify the cemetery. He said headstones will not be put over the unmarked graves of Confederate soldiers.