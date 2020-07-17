News organizations object to gag order in George Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A coalition of news organizations has asked a Minnesota judge to scale back the gag order he imposed in the case of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd. Attorneys for the Media Coalition say the gag order is overly broad and restricts many individuals not directly involved in the case _ not just defense layers and prosecutors. Defense attorneys have also objected to the gag order. The judge will hold a hearing Tuesday on the gag order and requests to allow publication of the body camera videos of two of the ex-officers.