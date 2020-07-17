New virus outbreaks raise alarm as India cases hit 1 million

MITO, Japan (AP) — Fresh coronavirus outbreaks, even in places as far flung as China’s western Xinjiang region, are prompting worldwide moves to guard against the pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases globally approaches 14 million. India on Friday surpassed 1 million cases, third only to the United States and Brazil. China reported nine imported cases and 1 instance of local transmission, in Xinjiang. Health officials were monitoring three other people and flights to and from the regional capital, Urumqi, reportedly were being restricted. Indonesia is set to extend large-scale restrictions in its capital due to a continued rise in new COVID-19 cases.