Navy chief: US warship’s fate uncertain; damage extensive

San Diego (AP) — A naval chief who visited the charred USS Bonhomme Richard has found extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said Friday that he believes the ship can be repaired but the question remains as to whether it would be worth it given it is more than 20 years old. The fire that started Sunday was the Navy’s worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory. Gilday says the Navy will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and whether procedures were followed. It was extinguished Thursday.