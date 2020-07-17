Minister: Iraq to face severe shortages as river flows drop

DOHUK, Iraq (AP) — Iraq’s minister of water resources says severe shortages loom ahead for Iraq if Baghdad and neighboring Turkey fail to strike agreements over irrigation and dam projects. The minister says measured inflows from the border in northern Iraq were 50% below average this year. He spoke in an interview with the Associated Press on Thursday. Iraq’s Ministry of Water Resources estimates that because of the impacts of climate change, as well as future hydroelectric projects in Turkey, Iraq will face a shortage of 10.5 billion cubic meters of water by 2035. That’s according to an internal government study.