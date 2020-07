Do you know what is better than a cute kitten? Two cute kittens!

These two cuties are 9 weeks old and are neutered.

They arrived as strays in May. It is always a great idea to adopt kittens in pairs. They tend to adjust more quickly to their new environment and keep each other entertained

These kittens will be a great addition to any family!

For more information on Wasabi and Kimchi, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.