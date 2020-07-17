Mayor: NYC poised to open zoos, play ball under reopen plan

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City is on track to allow zoos to open at limited capacity and professional sports without spectators starting next week under the next phase of its reopening. While a formal approval from the state had yet to be announced, de Blasio said Friday the city is set to begin a limited version of Phase 4 starting Monday. That means botanical gardens and zoos and can reopen at 33% capacity, production of movies and TV shows can proceed and professional sports like baseball can be played without fans in the stands.