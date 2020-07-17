Mandela biggest influence for Africa’s youth, survey says

Mandela biggest influence for Africa’s youth, survey saysNew
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African President Nelson Mandela’s fight for freedom and human rights makes him the most influential person among Africa’s youth, according to a survey conducted across the continent. The results of the survey are released on the eve of Mandela’s birthday. The Nelson Mandela Foundation says his stand against inequality is pertinent in helping Africans combat COVID-19, which is surging across South Africa and the continent.