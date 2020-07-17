Las Vegas police reach $2.2M settlement in chokehold death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The family of a man who was punched, hit with stun gun jolts and put in a neck restraint by a police officer outside a Las Vegas casino in 2017 has reached a tentative $2.2 million settlement with police. An attorney for Tashii Brown’s family said the agreement settles a lawsuit filed on behalf of Brown’s children that accused Las Vegas police of excessive force and gross negligence. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said “an amicable resolution” was reached and is awaiting approval by the department’s budget committee. Police say the proposed settlement would be the largest in the department’s history.