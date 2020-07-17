How to receive warnings for overnight severe weather chances

It was a hot and humid afternoon today- highs climbed to near 90 and it felt like the 90s when factoring in the humidity. Dew points rose to near 70 this afternoon and will stay very high through tomorrow.

This will lead to several threats. One is dangerous heat tomorrow afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for counties south of highway 8. Those spots will have highs in the low to mid 90s tomorrow combined with dew points near or above 70 to make it feel like the upper 90s to low 100s! Make sure to stay cool if you don't have air conditioning, and at least be in a shaded spot and drink plenty of water.

Of bigger concern is the severe weather risk. While storms tonight aren't guaranteed at least in the Chippewa Valley, any storm that moves through overnight has the possibility to become severe with the main threat being straight line wind gusts.

The highest risk is further north, where it's likely a very strong line of storms will move through capable of straight line wind gusts in excess of 75 mph as well as isolated tornadoes. If the line manages to extend down into the Chippewa Valley, we'll face those same risks. The biggest danger of overnight storms is your ability to be woken up by warnings, which tonight may not be the standard “threat to property” Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, but could have life threatening wind gusts that require the safety of a basement or interior room.

Sirens are not designed to wake you up or even be heard very well indoors, and certainly won't wake you up if you have windows closed and air conditioning blasting. The best way to receive warnings is with a NOAA weather radio, but if you don't have one your smartphone is a powerful tool, provided it hasn't been silenced.

Make sure your volume is turned on overnight and that you haven't turned off the Emergency Alerts in the settings. Our Stormtracker 18 Weather App will also alert you of warnings, but again only if you haven't turned off notifications and have volume up and not in silence/vibrate mode.

The heat and humidity tomorrow will lead to more strong to severe storms tomorrow evening and overnight before the weather pattern settles down to more typical summer temperatures and conditions.