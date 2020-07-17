 Skip to Content

How to receive warnings for overnight severe weather chances

New
4:44 pm Weather Now
Meteogram-Forecast-TempHeatIndex-2018

It was a hot and humid afternoon today- highs climbed to near 90 and it felt like the 90s when factoring in the humidity. Dew points rose to near 70 this afternoon and will stay very high through tomorrow.

This will lead to several threats. One is dangerous heat tomorrow afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for counties south of highway 8. Those spots will have highs in the low to mid 90s tomorrow combined with dew points near or above 70 to make it feel like the upper 90s to low 100s! Make sure to stay cool if you don't have air conditioning, and at least be in a shaded spot and drink plenty of water.

Of bigger concern is the severe weather risk. While storms tonight aren't guaranteed at least in the Chippewa Valley, any storm that moves through overnight has the possibility to become severe with the main threat being straight line wind gusts.

The highest risk is further north, where it's likely a very strong line of storms will move through capable of straight line wind gusts in excess of 75 mph as well as isolated tornadoes. If the line manages to extend down into the Chippewa Valley, we'll face those same risks. The biggest danger of overnight storms is your ability to be woken up by warnings, which tonight may not be the standard “threat to property” Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, but could have life threatening wind gusts that require the safety of a basement or interior room.

Sirens are not designed to wake you up or even be heard very well indoors, and certainly won't wake you up if you have windows closed and air conditioning blasting. The best way to receive warnings is with a NOAA weather radio, but if you don't have one your smartphone is a powerful tool, provided it hasn't been silenced.

Make sure your volume is turned on overnight and that you haven't turned off the Emergency Alerts in the settings. Our Stormtracker 18 Weather App will also alert you of warnings, but again only if you haven't turned off notifications and have volume up and not in silence/vibrate mode.

The heat and humidity tomorrow will lead to more strong to severe storms tomorrow evening and overnight before the weather pattern settles down to more typical summer temperatures and conditions.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

Related Articles

Skip to content