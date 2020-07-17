Festival Foods the latest to require masks

(WQOW) - On Friday, Festival Foods became the latest major player in the shopping industry to require customers to wear a mask.

"In alignment with the grocery industry, we will require masks to be worn by guests who can the week of Monday, July 20, with an effective date of Friday, July 24," Festival Foods said in a statement.

Festival leaders say if you do not have a mask you will be able to purchase one from guest services.

Elderly guests and those with compromised immune systems are encouraged to shop the first two hours each day.

