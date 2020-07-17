FBI to review LA deputy killing of 18-year-old shot in back

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The FBI says it will review the death of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy last month. The agency said Friday that it will review “all available evidence to determine what federal response is warranted.” Autopsy results released last week showed Andres Guardado Pinedo was shot five times in the back on June 18. The Sheriff’s Department has said the shooting occurred in an unincorporated area near the city of Gardena after two deputies on patrol spotted Guardado with a gun and he ran. His family denies the gun was his.