Far apart: EU leaders hold budget summit in pandemic times

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders acknowledged Friday they are far apart from reaching a deal on an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) EU budget and recovery fund. They’re also sitting far apart in a huge room for health reasons at the summit center. The bloc is suffering through the worst recession in its history and member states are fighting over who should pay the most to help other countries. French President Emmanuel Macron led the early negotiations, arriving the night before Friday’s summit and meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, a stringent budget hardliner and considered one of the biggest obstacles to reaching a deal at the two-day meeting.