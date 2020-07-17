ComEd to pay $200M over bribery, Illinois speaker implicated

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s office says electric utility ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme that implicates Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Federal prosecutors announced Friday that ComEd had admitted that it arranged jobs, subcontracted work and monetary payments related to those jobs. That elected official is identified as “Public Official A” in the release. A deferred prosecution agreement for ComEd filed in federal court states that “Public Official A” is the Illinois House Speaker, but Madigan is not mentioned by name. Madigan’s spokesman couldn’t be reached for comment Friday and didn’t immediately respond to a voice message.