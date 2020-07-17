Chicago plan would have kids in classrooms 2 days per week

CHICAGO (AP) — Most Chicago children would return to the classroom two days a week and spend the other three days learning remotely once the school year begins under a tentative plan outlined by officials from the nation’s third-largest school district. Chicago Public Schools officials on Friday called their proposed hybrid approach a preliminary framework, and asked parents, students and staff to weigh in. A final decision about in-person instruction won’t come until late August, with classes set to begin Sept. 8. The Chicago Teachers Union is still urging district to stick with virtual instruction only, saying teachers aren’t confident that they or their students will be safe in classrooms.