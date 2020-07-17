Charges: Partner fired shot that killed suburban officer

SEATTLE (AP) — Charging documents filed in the fatal shooting of a suburban Seattle police officer say it was the officer’s partner, not the suspect, who fired the deadly shot. Prosecutors charged Henry Eugene Washington on Friday with aggravated first-degree murder in the death of Bothell officer Jonathan Shoop, saying that but for his actions, Shoop would still be alive. They said that Washington began firing into the patrol car after he was pulled over Monday night. Shoop and his partner returned fire, and one of the bullets the partner fired from the passenger seat struck Shoop, who was driving, in the head.