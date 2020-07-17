Burger King in China apologizes after state TV criticism

BEIJING (AP) — Burger King’s China unit has issued a public apology and promised to cooperate with a government investigation after state TV reported one of the U.S. fast food giant’s outlets used expired ingredients. The Burger King restaurant in the southern city of Nanchang was criticized on an annual consumer protection program that in past years has highlighted complaints about foreign auto, smartphone and other brands. State media said regulators in Nanchang, Beijing, Shanghai and other areas ordered inspections of Burger King outlets. Food safety is especially sensitive in China following a string of scandals over tainted, fake or shoddy milk, drugs and other products that injured or killed consumers.