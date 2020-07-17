Bucks guard tests positive for the coronavirus

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19, but said he doesn’t have any symptoms associated with the coronavirus. Bledsoe hasn’t been with the team since they reported to Orlando last week. Bledsoe is among other NBA players to announce positive COVID-19 tests since teams started reporting to the bubble at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex last week, including Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes and Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon. All 22 NBA teams invited to conclude the season will play eight games before the postseason begins.