Armenia-Azerbaijan border fighting escalates; 16 killed

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Three days of fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have killed at least 16 people in the worst outbreak of hostilities between the neighboring countries in years. Both sides fought with heavy artillery and drones Tuesday on the volatile border between the two South Caucasus nations. Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. Azerbaijan says it has lost 11 servicemen and one civilian since the new fighting started Sunday. Armenia said four of its troops were killed Tuesday.