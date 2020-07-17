Arbery slaying defendant facing separate investigation

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has denied bond to one of three white men charged with murder in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Judge Timothy Walmsley said Friday that there is a risk William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. may flee if released while awaiting trial. His decision came after a prosecutor said Bryan was facing a separate state investigation into possible sex crimes. Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, had argued prosecutors had no case against Bryan and he did not pose a flight risk or other danger. Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23 after a white father and son armed themselves and pursued him while he was running in a neighborhood in Georgia.